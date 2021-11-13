 clock menu more-arrow no yes

[Injury Report] Jake Allen won’t return to the game versus Detroit

The goaltender was involved in a collision with Dylan Larkin late in the first period.

By Justin Blades

Montreal Canadiens v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

Late in the first period of Saturday’s game, Jake Allen was hit by Dylan Larkin after he was guided in by Jeff Petry. Allen initially stayed in the game, but left for the dressing room with several seconds remaining. He did not return for the second period, and now it’s been announced he won’t return to the game.

Allen was probably facing the prospect of starting both games this weekend, with another big contest versus the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Now he may not be able to start tomorrow’s game, forcing the team into a tough decision regarding whom to play for that game: current backup Samuel Montembeault, or one of Cayden Primeau and Michael McNiven who could be called up from the AHL after the game.

