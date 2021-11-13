[Injury Report] Jake Allen won’t return to the game versus Detroit

Late in the first period of Saturday’s game, Jake Allen was hit by Dylan Larkin after he was guided in by Jeff Petry. Allen initially stayed in the game, but left for the dressing room with several seconds remaining. He did not return for the second period, and now it’s been announced he won’t return to the game.

Jake Allen ne sera pas de retour ce soir.



Jake Allen will not return tonight. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2021

Allen was probably facing the prospect of starting both games this weekend, with another big contest versus the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Now he may not be able to start tomorrow’s game, forcing the team into a tough decision regarding whom to play for that game: current backup Samuel Montembeault, or one of Cayden Primeau and Michael McNiven who could be called up from the AHL after the game.