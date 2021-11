Artturi Lehkonen crashed into the boards after his breakaway attempt, but kept his eye on the puck, collected it, and whipped a backhand pass in front of the net where Chris Wideman was waiting.

Habs and Wings tied 2-2! pic.twitter.com/UOzKBT0Tt6 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 14, 2021