Canadiens @ Red Wings Top Six Minutes: Up a point, down another goalie

Pre-game
- So, here we are. Once again. The Red Wings, the Habs, and me on TSM. The last two times the three of us met, the Canadiens were victorious.
- May as well make it a clean sweep trifecta.
First period
- Early penalty kill for us as Chiarot (I know, quelle surprise) heads to the box for interference.
- First NHL point for Pezzetta + Poehling’s first NHL goal of the season = we’re on the board early!
- Allen follows it up with a terrific save. I’m already feeling the trifecta taking shape.
- Pezzetta chases a bouncing puck to try to follow up his assist with a goal but the puck had a mind of its own.
- Pezzetta is the name of the period but this time it’s because he gets called for hooking.
- Thankfully, the Habs are up for another kill.
- Time for some 4-on-4 action just to mix it up a bit in the last 1:30 of the period as Pezzetta heads to the box again with Seider for roughing.
- Yikes! Petry causes a huge collision between Larkin and Allen that sees Allen’s mask fly off, the net move, and has Larkin checking his teeth.
- Seemed like Allen was fine but nope. Looks like he got called by a spotter and in comes Montembeault.
- And we call it a period with a 1-0 lead.
Second period
- My trifecta feeling has faltered after Allen’s incident.
- Let’s all join virtual hands and put out good vibes that Allen will be ok. Are you doing it?
- So, we’re short a goalie and Larkin gets to tie it up. That doesn’t seem fair to me.
- Forty-five seconds later Detroit takes the lead.
- A scuffle in front of the Detroit bench after a mini crosscheck from Evans.
- Lehkonen heads to the box for hooking. I love you, Lehky but we really can’t do penalty kills right now.
- But we killed it so, yay.
- Allen is out for the remainder of the night. You didn’t join hands for good vibes, did you?
- Off to the power play we go. Let’s tie it up... please.
- I said please.
- Suzuki with a shot and the puck... lands on top of the net.
Third period
- What a play by Lehky to tie it up! Cliff notes: Attempted breakaway, goes down hard into the boards, looks like he’s down for the count, sees the puck, gets up on his knees to give a spectacular no-look pass and Wideman makes it 2-2. #LehkyLove
- Now he’s heading to the dressing room. No good deed goes unpunished. I’d ask for some virtual good vibes hand-holding but that clearly doesn’t work.
- Montembeault seems to have settled in a bit, thank goodness.
- Gallagher with a puck off the post!
- A kerfuffle in front of Nedeljkovic sees Bertuzzi flee from Gallagher once Anderson makes his presence known.
- Lehky’s back!! Probably in a full back brace, but he’s back.
- You gotta love the twinkle in Anderson’s eye and his sly grin when someone starts shoving him.
- Off to OT we go.
Overtime
- Hang in there, Monty. We’re nearing the finish line.
- Great play by Toffoli and Evans but we’re still tied.
- Two-on-one and Larkin gets another sharp-angle shot for the win.
