Canadiens @ Red Wings Top Six Minutes: Up a point, down another goalie

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

So, here we are. Once again. The Red Wings, the Habs, and me on TSM. The last two times the three of us met, the Canadiens were victorious.

May as well make it a clean sweep trifecta.

First period

Early penalty kill for us as Chiarot (I know, quelle surprise) heads to the box for interference.

First NHL point for Pezzetta + Poehling’s first NHL goal of the season = we’re on the board early!

Allen follows it up with a terrific save. I’m already feeling the trifecta taking shape.

Pezzetta chases a bouncing puck to try to follow up his assist with a goal but the puck had a mind of its own.

Pezzetta is the name of the period but this time it’s because he gets called for hooking.

Thankfully, the Habs are up for another kill.

Time for some 4-on-4 action just to mix it up a bit in the last 1:30 of the period as Pezzetta heads to the box again with Seider for roughing.

Yikes! Petry causes a huge collision between Larkin and Allen that sees Allen’s mask fly off, the net move, and has Larkin checking his teeth.

Seemed like Allen was fine but nope. Looks like he got called by a spotter and in comes Montembeault.

And we call it a period with a 1-0 lead.

Second period

My trifecta feeling has faltered after Allen’s incident.

Let’s all join virtual hands and put out good vibes that Allen will be ok. Are you doing it?

So, we’re short a goalie and Larkin gets to tie it up. That doesn’t seem fair to me.

Forty-five seconds later Detroit takes the lead.

A scuffle in front of the Detroit bench after a mini crosscheck from Evans.

Lehkonen heads to the box for hooking. I love you, Lehky but we really can’t do penalty kills right now.

But we killed it so, yay.

Allen is out for the remainder of the night. You didn’t join hands for good vibes, did you?

Off to the power play we go. Let’s tie it up... please.

I said please.

Suzuki with a shot and the puck... lands on top of the net.

Third period

What a play by Lehky to tie it up! Cliff notes: Attempted breakaway, goes down hard into the boards, looks like he’s down for the count, sees the puck, gets up on his knees to give a spectacular no-look pass and Wideman makes it 2-2. #LehkyLove

Now he’s heading to the dressing room. No good deed goes unpunished. I’d ask for some virtual good vibes hand-holding but that clearly doesn’t work.

Montembeault seems to have settled in a bit, thank goodness.

Gallagher with a puck off the post!

A kerfuffle in front of Nedeljkovic sees Bertuzzi flee from Gallagher once Anderson makes his presence known.

Lehky’s back!! Probably in a full back brace, but he’s back.

You gotta love the twinkle in Anderson’s eye and his sly grin when someone starts shoving him.

Off to OT we go.

Overtime

Hang in there, Monty. We’re nearing the finish line.

Great play by Toffoli and Evans but we’re still tied.

Two-on-one and Larkin gets another sharp-angle shot for the win.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) A nice, quiet Saturday night

2) We need that guy back

1) We can thank him for that point