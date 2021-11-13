 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Red Wings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Can the Canadiens sweep the season series on the road?

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Detroit Red Wings

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the Red Wings region: Bally Sports Detroit+
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Canadiens have had a lot of fun playing the Detroit Red Wings this season, with two wins by a combined 9-1 score. Success has been hard to come by, but not against their Original 6 rival.

Montreal enters this game on a rare run of form, playing their best hockey of the season and starting to get some positive results after a debacle versus the Vegas Golden Knights. They got a point for an overtime loss versus the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, then had a big win over a strong Calgary Flames team on Thursday to take points from back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The team will hope they can have a good possession game and make life relatively easy on Jake Allen, because it sounds like the goaltender is going to be pulling double duty this weekend with a game versus the Boston Bruins tomorrow. The Canadiens need wins if they hope to make the playoffs, especially against teams within their own division, so Dominique Ducharme will probably be using his top option in both games, perhaps giving Samuel Montembeault the nod in one of the non-division games coming up next week.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Tyler Toffoli
Josh Anderson Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Alex Belzile

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry
Brett Kulak David Savard
Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Detroit Red Wings projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Tyler Bertuzzi Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri Pius Suter Filip Zadina
Vladislav Namestnikov Michael Rasmussen Adam Erne
Sam Gagner Mitchell Stephens Carter Rowney

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Danny DeKeyser Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy Filip Hronek
Marc Staal Gustav Lindstrom

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Alex Nedeljkovic Thomas Greiss

