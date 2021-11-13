Canadiens @ Red Wings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the Red Wings region: Bally Sports Detroit+

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Canadiens have had a lot of fun playing the Detroit Red Wings this season, with two wins by a combined 9-1 score. Success has been hard to come by, but not against their Original 6 rival.

Montreal enters this game on a rare run of form, playing their best hockey of the season and starting to get some positive results after a debacle versus the Vegas Golden Knights. They got a point for an overtime loss versus the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, then had a big win over a strong Calgary Flames team on Thursday to take points from back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The team will hope they can have a good possession game and make life relatively easy on Jake Allen, because it sounds like the goaltender is going to be pulling double duty this weekend with a game versus the Boston Bruins tomorrow. The Canadiens need wins if they hope to make the playoffs, especially against teams within their own division, so Dominique Ducharme will probably be using his top option in both games, perhaps giving Samuel Montembeault the nod in one of the non-division games coming up next week.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Tyler Toffoli Josh Anderson Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Joel Armia Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Alex Belzile

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry Brett Kulak David Savard Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Detroit Red Wings projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tyler Bertuzzi Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond Robby Fabbri Pius Suter Filip Zadina Vladislav Namestnikov Michael Rasmussen Adam Erne Sam Gagner Mitchell Stephens Carter Rowney

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Danny DeKeyser Moritz Seider Nick Leddy Filip Hronek Marc Staal Gustav Lindstrom