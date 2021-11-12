Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The stint in Laval let Ryan Poehling get “back to his game.” [Montreal Gazette]
- Although Poehling was called up alongside Mattias Norlinder, Mathias Brunet is not nearly as high on the readiness of the Swedish defender. [La Presse]
- Carey Price’s move to seek help with a substance issue brought back memories for Chris Nilan of when he had to make a similar move post-retirement. [Montreal Gazette]
- Should the Habs aggressively pursue Samuel Girard? [The Hockey Writers]
Around the league and elsewhere
- “Freeze rate” is a new stat that could revolutionize how goaltenders are evaluated. [The Athletic]
- The Columbus Blue Jackets are preparing to retire Rick Nash’s #61. [TSN]
- Eric Staal, Corey Perry, Jason Spezza: potential Hockey Hall of Famers? [The Athletic]
- How Alex Ovechkin is still the NHL’s top goal scorer at 36 years old. [Sportsnet]
- What is Bob Murray’s legacy with the Anaheim Ducks? [The Athletic]
- Eight years after being drafted, Zach Fucale recorded a shutout in his first NHL start. [RDS]
- The Los Angeles Kings aren’t messing around this season. [The Hockey News]
- Is Jenni Hiirikoski the most underrated player in the women’s game? [The Hockey News]
- Projecting the 2022 World Junior Championships. [The Athletic]
- Canadian youth hockey is facing a referee shortage. [CBC]
Loading comments...