 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: Ryan Poehling gets “back to his game”

In today’s links, Ryan Poehling thinks that his time with the Laval Rocket did a lot of good, asking if the Habs should look at Samuel Girard, and projecting the 2022 World Junior Championships.

By Nathan Ni
/ new
NHL: Preseason-Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The stint in Laval let Ryan Poehling get “back to his game.” [Montreal Gazette]
  • Although Poehling was called up alongside Mattias Norlinder, Mathias Brunet is not nearly as high on the readiness of the Swedish defender. [La Presse]
  • Carey Price’s move to seek help with a substance issue brought back memories for Chris Nilan of when he had to make a similar move post-retirement. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Should the Habs aggressively pursue Samuel Girard? [The Hockey Writers]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • “Freeze rate” is a new stat that could revolutionize how goaltenders are evaluated. [The Athletic]
  • The Columbus Blue Jackets are preparing to retire Rick Nash’s #61. [TSN]
  • Eric Staal, Corey Perry, Jason Spezza: potential Hockey Hall of Famers? [The Athletic]
  • How Alex Ovechkin is still the NHL’s top goal scorer at 36 years old. [Sportsnet]
  • What is Bob Murray’s legacy with the Anaheim Ducks? [The Athletic]
  • Eight years after being drafted, Zach Fucale recorded a shutout in his first NHL start. [RDS]
  • The Los Angeles Kings aren’t messing around this season. [The Hockey News]
  • Is Jenni Hiirikoski the most underrated player in the women’s game? [The Hockey News]
  • Projecting the 2022 World Junior Championships. [The Athletic]
  • Canadian youth hockey is facing a referee shortage. [CBC]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...