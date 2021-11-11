Canadiens vs. Flames Top Six Minutes: Stepping it up

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

So, rumour has it that these Flames guys are doing pretty well so far this season.

Poehling is suiting up for his first NHL game of the season. You know what would be nice, some of that vintage hat-trick-OT magic.

First period

I’m feeling a Lehky goal tonight. No, I’m not drunk.

Backlund tips it in and opens the scoring two minutes in. I should have said, I’m not drunk...yet.

Crowd is chanting “Go Habs Go” at least. Yes, let’s go.

Hoffman keeps it in with a slap pass, Toffoli with a great chance but misses the net, but don’t worry, Chiarot crashes the net and cleans it up!

Hoffman was the one at the blueline keeping the puck in and Chiarot was the one to score in front of the net. No wonder this team is all over the place.

But I’ll take it.

Nice shot by Lehky. No goal yet.

Mangiapane steals my high by getting the puck up and over Allen’s shoulder. Sigh.

Romanov is riled up now and nobody is safe.

Second period

We’re off to the power play because Calgary can’t count.

Romanov easily sidesteps an attempted check by Lucic. Silly man, Romanov does the hitting, he doesn’t get hit.

Another almost Lehky goal. Third time will be a charm.

A Gally power-play goal!

A dirty hit on Gallagher by Gudbranson as he celebrates and Toffoli takes him down. Now, all hell breaks loose.

Wideman’s battling Tanev, Suzuki’s on the ground fighting, Gallagher’s in a headlock of sorts.

Gudbranson and Toffoli head to the box for roughing. Everybody else gets off scot-free. Mkay.

But hey, we’re tied!

Five Calgary players and two Habs players in a scuffle and Pezzetta is the one picked from the pile to go sit in the box. Was this an eeny-meany miny moe move, refs?

Allen gets run over and is slow to get up. I say we just call it a season if he gets injured.

Third period

Kulak with a burst of speed tries to set something up.

Gotta say, this team is finally showing some grit. And it’s pretty great.

There are still 10 minutes left for a Lehky goal. Or any Habs goal. I’m not picky at this point.

Off to the power play we go again as Gudbranson sits for high-sticking Poehling. Dude, seriously,

Make that four-on-four as Gally gets called for hooking.

Make that four-on-three as Mangiapane goes to the box for interference against our leading goal scorer. You know him as Ben Chiarot.

Suzuki fakes out Markstrom big time and takes the lead with a power-play goal!

Evans with an empty-netter with 5.5 seconds left!

Now that’s more like it.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Drawing penalties, playing in the offensive zone, can’t ask for more

2) You all knew it was going to be one worth watching

1) Fool me twice