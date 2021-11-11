 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Flames: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs face one of their toughest tasks yet.

By Justin Blades
Calgary Flames v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Flames region: Sportsnet West
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct

The Canadiens have had encouraging moments in nearly all of the their games since returning home from California. There was the win versus Detroit, an exceptional first period versus the Vegas Golden Knights, then a mostly good contest versus the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday after a bad showing versus the same team just over a week earlier. The results aren’t quite there — three points out of eight — but at least there are signs of life from a team still dealing with some key injuries.

The bad news is tonight’s opponent is the toughest one they had to face in this five-game home set. The Flames are near the top of the league in many categories, and looking like one of the Stanley Cup contenders this season.

Ignoring everything else they’re doing well, it’s Calgary’s offence that could be the toughest aspect to overcome for the Canadiens, who average about 1.5 goals less per game. They have trouble outscoring any opponent, let alone one backstopped by one of the top goalies in the league right now. If Montreal is going to solve Jacob Markstrom, they need to make a commitment to the cross-ice playmaking that featured quite prominently on their power plays last games.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Tyler Toffoli
Josh Anderson Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Alex Belzile

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry
Brett Kulak David Savard
Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Calgary Flames projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Johnny Gaudreau Elias Lindholm Matthew Tkachuk
Blake Coleman Sean Monahan Andrew Mangiapane
Dillon Dube Mikael Backlund Trevor Lewis
Milan Lucic Brad Richardson Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Noah Hanifin Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov Erik Gudbranson

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jacob Markstrom Dan Vladar

