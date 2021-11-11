 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Teammates were surprised to learn of Carey Price’s struggles

In today’s links, even Price’s closest teammates weren’t aware of his situation, consistency from Evans, Habs Military Appreciation Night, it might be time to postpone some Ottawa games, and more.

By Andrea
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Carey Price’s decision to enter the player assistance program was a surprise to even his closest teammates as the warning signs were non-existent. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Jake Evans has proven that he can score highlight-reel and key moment goals, now he just needs to become more consistent. [Sportsnet]
  • During their matchup against the Calgary Flames on Remembrance Day, the Canadiens will host a Military Appreciation Night and sport camouflage jerseys during warm-ups. [NHL]
  • Quite a few faces were missing during Wednesday’s practice. [RDS]
  • Jake Allen is the busiest goalie in the NHL right now, playing roughly 700 minutes, and he won’t be getting a break any time soon. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Gord Miller thinks it’s unfair how Montrealers measure players’ success. [TSN 690]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • How Ken Holland went from a vacuum salesman to being inducted into the Hockey Hall of fame this weekend as part of the Class of 2020. [Sportsnet]
  • Two international coaches warned China’s hockey team that they “are in way over their head” come the 2022 Beijing Olympic men’s ice hockey tournament. [The Globe and Mail]
  • The Edmonton Oilers signed 2021 sixth-round pick Matvey Petrov of the CHL North Bay Battalion to a three-year entry-level contract. [Oilers Nation]
  • Dave Andreychuk knows it won’t be long before Alex Ovechkin takes over his NHL power-play goals record and is honoured to be in the same class as him. [NHL]
  • Six Ottawa Senators players are now in COVID-19 protocol, when will the NHL make the call to postpone games for Ottawa? [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...