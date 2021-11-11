Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Carey Price’s decision to enter the player assistance program was a surprise to even his closest teammates as the warning signs were non-existent. [Journal de Montreal]
- Jake Evans has proven that he can score highlight-reel and key moment goals, now he just needs to become more consistent. [Sportsnet]
- During their matchup against the Calgary Flames on Remembrance Day, the Canadiens will host a Military Appreciation Night and sport camouflage jerseys during warm-ups. [NHL]
- Quite a few faces were missing during Wednesday’s practice. [RDS]
- Jake Allen is the busiest goalie in the NHL right now, playing roughly 700 minutes, and he won’t be getting a break any time soon. [Journal de Montreal]
- Gord Miller thinks it’s unfair how Montrealers measure players’ success. [TSN 690]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- How Ken Holland went from a vacuum salesman to being inducted into the Hockey Hall of fame this weekend as part of the Class of 2020. [Sportsnet]
- Two international coaches warned China’s hockey team that they “are in way over their head” come the 2022 Beijing Olympic men’s ice hockey tournament. [The Globe and Mail]
- The Edmonton Oilers signed 2021 sixth-round pick Matvey Petrov of the CHL North Bay Battalion to a three-year entry-level contract. [Oilers Nation]
- Dave Andreychuk knows it won’t be long before Alex Ovechkin takes over his NHL power-play goals record and is honoured to be in the same class as him. [NHL]
- Six Ottawa Senators players are now in COVID-19 protocol, when will the NHL make the call to postpone games for Ottawa? [TSN]
