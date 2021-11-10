Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- ICYMI: Carey Price admitted to substance use and mental health struggles in a message on Tuesday. [RDS | CBC]
- Price needs — and deserves — your support more than ever. [RDS]
- He also deserves the right to privacy. [Sportsnet]
- Price’s journey back to full health is likely to be an extended one. [TSN]
- Joel Edmundson is inching towards a much needed return. [A Winning Habit]
- David Savard’s atrocious on-ice goal differential is masking some stronger underlying play. [Montreal Gazette]
- With no team captain and a general manager without a long-term contract, what should Geoff Molson do? [Montreal Gazette]
- Losing Phillip Danault probably hurt the Canadiens more than anticipated. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Dale Weise calls out Chicago Blackhawks management for handling of Kyle Beach case. [Daily Hive]
- Brad Aldrich was apparently granted a second opportunity with the Stanley Cup while on probation in 2016. [TSN]
- The NHL is playing the onus on the Blackhawks to assist “John Doe 2”, ostensibly to maintain separation for any legal proceedings. [Yahoo! Sports]
- The Anaheim Ducks placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on leave Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation into his conduct. [TSN]
- The lawsuit filed against the Pittsburgh Penguins by Erin Skalde and Jarrod Skalde, a former assistant coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will not be going to court, with both parties announcing that they have decided to settle. [The Hockey News]
- Who are the best puck-moving forwards in the NHL? [Sportsnet]
- Could Samuel Girard be a trade candidate? [The Hockey News]
- The coach behind Luleå’s star goalkeepers is... a teacher by training? [SVT (Swedish)]
- The Bratislava Capitals of the Austrian ICE League are faced with a double tragedy following the deaths of a player and general manager in the same week. [The Hockey News]
- What is leading to lower attendance numbers across Canadian NHL arenas? [Sportsnet]
