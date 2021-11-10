Bottom Six Minutes 14: The Wright Stuff?

The Montreal Canadiens have a pretty decent record if you’re a big fan of Shane Wright. Welcoming Phillip Danault back to the Bell Centre for the first time as a visitor, they would hope at least for a better showing than their last game against the Los Angeles Kings in California.

Welcome to your Bottom Six Minutes, in which I’ll discuss a much better effort that still earned a loss for the Habs. This time, in overtime!

Ben Chiarot might have some trade value. With three goals on the season he’s near the team lead on that front, and should the Habs become sellers before the deadline, he’s one player that could get a considerable return. Unfortunately — or fortunately depending on your viewpoint — the team stands to be in the Shane Wright sweepstakes, so selling seems probable and he’s one player they could cash in on.

With much less trade value, we have David Savard. He has been quite bad for the Habs this season, and being embarrassed by Alex Iafallo six seconds into the third period was just his latest lowlight. This appears to be another ill-advised blue line signing by Marc Bergevin, and there are few signs of him being able to turn his season around at this point.

I’ll also have some words of support for Carey Price at the end of the podcast. He of course released a statement on Tuesday about his absence, and I hope all will join me in supporting him in his recovery. I might have some less kind words for a certain cretin from the Montreal Gazette who thinks Price owed him that explanation, but I digress.

Click the play button below, and rain or shine we will be back with another episode of the Wright Watch Bottom Six Minutes after Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames.