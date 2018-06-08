NHL Mock Draft '18 (UPDATED)

On June 22nd, teams including Buffalo, Carolina and Montreal will use their top picks to draft a player they feel can change their franchises' future. This year's draft appears to have a plethora of good prospects in the first round, and is deeper compared to last year's. Who exactly will each team pick, and which teams will most likely trade one of their draft picks? Only time will tell, but at least we can make predictions for it. Expect teams like the New York Rangers to trade one of their first rounders to go up in the draft, or teams like the Dallas Stars to trade theirs for another player; but in a world where teams can't trade their picks, this is how the draft would most likely end up looking:

1 - Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin (D) - Pretty obvious, right?

2 - Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (RW) - The Huricanes have made it clear that they are ready to select Svechnikov with the 2nd overall pick; it makes sense too, due to the fact that Jeff Skinner could be traded.

3 - Montreal Canadiens: Filip Zadina (LW) - There is no reason for Zadina to be drafted lower than 3rd overall, especially if a team like the Canadiens needs help on offense.

4 - Ottawa Senators: Adam Boqvist (D) - Just in case Karlsson ends up leaving, Boqvist would be the best option to replace him.

5 - Arizona Coyotes: Brady Tkachuk (C) - I guess if your a Coyotes fan, there's no such thing as too many forwards?

6 - Detroit Red Wings: Quinn Hughes (D) - The Red Wings could use more help on the blue line, and he plays for Michigan; it's a match!

7 - Vancouver Canucks: Evan Bouchard (D) - The Canucks could use a young stud on defense, since they've already taken care of finding a star forward.

8 - Chicago Blackhawks: Noah Dobson (D) - The Blackhawks experienced plenty of defensive woes over the course of the season, and with the foward groug still intact, it would be wise to draft a defenseman like Dobson.

9 - New York Rangers: Oliver Wahlstrom (RW) - A prospect with great puck handling skils and high offensive upside who could play well with players like Filip Chytil and Mika Zibenajad.

10 - Edmonton Oilers: Ty Smith (D) - Maybe it's time the Oilers stop drafting forwards, since that doesn't seem to be working out, anyways.

11 - New York Islanders: Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C) - He's one of the beter centerman in his class, and is a good asset to have just in case JT decides to cut ties with the franchise.

12 - New York Islanders: Joel Farabee (RW) - A good leader with a good set of skill, Farabee could play a major role on the Isles', who could use some more help at wing too.

13 - Dallas Stars: Isaac Lundstrom (C) - Every team could use a center, especially if you're the Dallas Stars, who could be waving goodbye to second line center Jason Spezza by next years' offseason.

14 - Philadelphia Flyers: Bode Wilde (D) - A little more help on defense never hurts! Wilde has been used on the power play because of his great passing skills and his ability to make smart plays.

15 - Florida Panthers: Barret Hayton (C) - Hayton has a good chance at becoming a solid second line center.

16 - Colorado Avalanche: Rasmus Sandin (D) - The Avs could use some more left handed defensemen.

17 - New Jersey Devils: Vitali Kravtsov (C) - He could be considered underrated compared to the other first round prospects due to his lack of exposure.

18 - Columbus Blue Jackets: Jared McIsaac (D) - Could help fill in if Jack Johnson decides to leave for another team.

19 - Philadelphia Flyers: Joe Veleno (C) - Due to the fact that he does not display as much skill as his colleagues, it wouldn't be surprising to see his draft ranking fall a little; with that being said, he will still become a reliable two-way center.

20 - Los Angeles Kings: Grigori Denisenko (LW) - Despite being smaller than his fellow players, he makes up for his size with plenty of skill.

21 - San Jose Sharks: Serron Noel (RW) - He can be a great power forward, and plays similarly to Mark Stone.

22 - Ottawa Senators: Rasmus Kupari (C) - A centerman who makes smart plays and has lots of speed.

23 - Anaheim Ducks: Martin Kaut (RW) - Great two-way player and a valuable top-6 forward.

24 - Minnesota Wild: Ty Dellandrea (C) - Dellendrea's strengths are his speed, strength and ability to play defense, and he is also good at faceoffs.

25 - Toronto Maple Leafs: Jakub Lauko (LW) - Lauko can drive defensemen crazy while in offensive territory, and has a lot of strength.

26 - New York Rangers: Ryan Merkley (D) - Despite his talent, scouts, and teams, are concerned about his maturity; this shouldn't be an issue for the Rangers, however, as they have three picks and can take a gamble. Merkley is still a teenager, meaning he has more than enough time to mature, not to mention he has a rediculous amount of talent.

27 - Chicago Blackhawks: Nils Lindqvist (D) - A smart defenseman with great vision and a chance to become a top-4.

28 - New York Rangers: Akil Thomas (C) - A consistent player with a good offensive and defensive game.

29 - St. Louis Blues: Kevin Bahl (D) - Bahl is one of the biggest players in the draft (6' 5) and is skilled offensively.

30 - Detroit Red Wings: K'Andre Miller (D) - This defenseman has the size and skill of a top four.

31 - Washington Capitals: Alexander Alexeyev (D) - Alexeyev has a great shot and can make spectacular passes.