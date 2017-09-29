 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Panthers Top Six Minutes: A win!

The Montreal Canadiens get their first win of the pre-season.

First Period

  • There was a good amount of complaining regarding Alex Galchenyuk’s ‘demotion’ before the game, but that line is looking great so far.
  • Charles Hudon and Artturi Lehkonen continue to amaze me with their offensive skills - they feed off of one another so well.
  • This has definitely been the Habs’ best start this pre-season.
  • Charlie Lindgren is looking extra sharp tonight, he definitely deserved an extra look.
  • The visible chemistry between Andrew Shaw and Paul Byron so far has been uplifting to say the least.

Second Period

  • Tomas Plekanec giving Hudon and Lehkonen on-ice advice makes my heart happy.
  • So...uh...Paul Byron is looking pretty good so far. Scored a short handed goal, his second of the night.
  • Victor Mete is looking just fine without Shea Weber. There’s no way this kid doesn’t make the cut.

Third Period

  • And the Habs get three goals for the first time this preseason!
  • A little scuffle towards the end of the third period reminds us just how intimidating Michael McCarron can be when he wants to be.
  • Aaaand another fight with close to six minutes left in the game - these guys know this is preseason, right?
  • The Habs spend the final minutes on the penalty kill, but get it done to win their first pre-season game.

Highlight of the night

