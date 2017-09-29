Canadiens vs. Panthers Top Six Minutes: A win!

First Period
- There was a good amount of complaining regarding Alex Galchenyuk’s ‘demotion’ before the game, but that line is looking great so far.
- Charles Hudon and Artturi Lehkonen continue to amaze me with their offensive skills - they feed off of one another so well.
- This has definitely been the Habs’ best start this pre-season.
- Charlie Lindgren is looking extra sharp tonight, he definitely deserved an extra look.
- The visible chemistry between Andrew Shaw and Paul Byron so far has been uplifting to say the least.
Second Period
- Tomas Plekanec giving Hudon and Lehkonen on-ice advice makes my heart happy.
- So...uh...Paul Byron is looking pretty good so far. Scored a short handed goal, his second of the night.
- Victor Mete is looking just fine without Shea Weber. There’s no way this kid doesn’t make the cut.
Third Period
- And the Habs get three goals for the first time this preseason!
So the new Byron-Danault-Shaw line has all three goals tonight.— Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 30, 2017
- A little scuffle towards the end of the third period reminds us just how intimidating Michael McCarron can be when he wants to be.
- Aaaand another fight with close to six minutes left in the game - these guys know this is preseason, right?
- The Habs spend the final minutes on the penalty kill, but get it done to win their first pre-season game.
Highlight of the night
Jordie Benn with a perfect stretch pass, Shaw finishes with a great backhand. Habs lead 3-1 pic.twitter.com/PqVCnwXBy5— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) September 30, 2017
