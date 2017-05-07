 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Offer sheet options

Here are your daily links, covering possible summer targets, World Championships, goalie interference, and more

2016 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7 Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Andrew Zadarnowski joined Habs Breakfast to discuss who Bergevin should target this summer. [TSN 690]
  • Habs prospect Simon Bourque and the Saint John Sea Dogs go up 2-0 in the QMJHL final series vs. Blainville-Boisbriand. [Twitter]
  • Brendan Gallagher turned 25 on Saturday. [Instagram]
  • Jakub Jerabek recorded an assist in the Czech win over Belarus in their second game of the IIHF Men’s World Championships. [Canadiens]
  • Andreas Martinsen was kept off the scoresheet for Norway. [Canadiens]
  • Former Habs goaltender Christobal Huet isn’t letting his age stop him from making highlight reel saves:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • One of the two second-round picks traded to Chicago in exchange for Shaw ended up dominating the OHL this season. [NHL]
  • Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary both returned for Penguins-Capitals on Saturday after being diagnosed with concussions in Game 3. [NHL]
  • What is goaltender interference, exactly? Ken Brumberger takes a look at some of the confusing calls in this year’s playoffs. [In Goal Magazine]
  • After going down 3-2 in their series against Anaheim, Oilers’ GM Peter Chiarelli admits to some frustration. [TSN]
  • As the IIHF Men’s World Championships continue in Paris, Sean Couturier’s return will prompt some changes for Team Canada, despite a win over Czechs in their first outing. [TSN]
  • Unsurprisingly, Gary Bettman would prefer that NHL players keep politics off the ice. [Forbes]
  • Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola ended up with a win this summer after all—in the Kentucky Derby instead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

