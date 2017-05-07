Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Andrew Zadarnowski joined Habs Breakfast to discuss who Bergevin should target this summer. [TSN 690]
- Habs prospect Simon Bourque and the Saint John Sea Dogs go up 2-0 in the QMJHL final series vs. Blainville-Boisbriand. [Twitter]
It's a final from the Station! #SJSeaDogs take a 2-0 series lead in the Rogers President Cup Final with a 4-0 victory. #PortCityRise pic.twitter.com/bl8BFdMqSn— Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) May 7, 2017
- Brendan Gallagher turned 25 on Saturday. [Instagram]
- Jakub Jerabek recorded an assist in the Czech win over Belarus in their second game of the IIHF Men’s World Championships. [Canadiens]
- Andreas Martinsen was kept off the scoresheet for Norway. [Canadiens]
- Former Habs goaltender Christobal Huet isn’t letting his age stop him from making highlight reel saves:
It's hard to believe Cristobal Huet (@Hockey_FRA) is 41 when he makes saves like this...#IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/0hYHrMacLD— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 6, 2017
Around the league and elsewhere
- One of the two second-round picks traded to Chicago in exchange for Shaw ended up dominating the OHL this season. [NHL]
- Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary both returned for Penguins-Capitals on Saturday after being diagnosed with concussions in Game 3. [NHL]
- What is goaltender interference, exactly? Ken Brumberger takes a look at some of the confusing calls in this year’s playoffs. [In Goal Magazine]
- After going down 3-2 in their series against Anaheim, Oilers’ GM Peter Chiarelli admits to some frustration. [TSN]
- As the IIHF Men’s World Championships continue in Paris, Sean Couturier’s return will prompt some changes for Team Canada, despite a win over Czechs in their first outing. [TSN]
- Unsurprisingly, Gary Bettman would prefer that NHL players keep politics off the ice. [Forbes]
- Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola ended up with a win this summer after all—in the Kentucky Derby instead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
We hereby move that Always Dreaming gets Honorary Cat Status™ after that run.— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 6, 2017
Congrats to our owner, Vinnie Viola, on today's huge win!
