- It seems that the Habs are out of the running for Vadim Shipachyov. [Eric Engels]
- You can see the Canadiens’ newest signee, Jakub Jerabek, in action on Friday when his Team Czech Republic takes on Canada at the World Championship. The game can be seen on TSN and RDS. [Marc Denis]
- Like Artturi Lehkonen before him, Jerabek has a clause in his contract that allows him to return to Europe if he doesn’t make the Canadiens out of camp rather than be assigned to the AHL. [Renaud Lavoie]
- Former Habs captain and general manager Bob Gainey has been inducted in the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame. [OSHOF]
- The date has been announced for the Laval Rocket’s home opener in 2017-18:
- Hockey fans in Newfoundland are coming to grips with having seen their last games of professional hockey, and probably for quite some time. [The Telegram]
- Michel Therrien is one of the candidates for the vacant head-coaching position of the Florida Panthers. [Sportsnet]
- With an early playoff exit and looming cap restrictions for next year, the Chicago Blackhawks have a lot of hard decisions this off-season. [Second City Hockey]
- The Arizona Coyotes are in a much different position than most NHL teams: they need to get more players under contract to reach the minimum requirements for the upcoming expansion draft. [Five For Howling]
- Yet another top free agent has decided to move to New York for his professional hockey career, as former NCAA defenceman Neal Pionk is joining the Rangers. [SB Nation College Hockey]
- The Calgary Flames have extended the contract of general manager Brad Treliving. [Calgary Flames]
- After coaching the US Women’s National Team to a victory at the IIHF’s World Championship, USA Hockey has signed Robb Stauber to lead their Olympics team in an attempt to replicate that feat at women’s hockey’s premier event. [USA Hockey]
- The owners of the Anaheim Ducks were quite touched by the Oilers’ fans’ impromptu rendition of the US national anthem:
