Montreal Canadiens news and notes:
- What are Marc Bergevin’s priorities for this offseason? A centre may be what everyone wants, but they'll need to do a better job moving the puck from the back end. [TSN 690]
- Although the Canadiens were eliminated weeks ago, much of Montreal still has a stake in this year’s playoffs named P.K. Subban. [TSN]
- Who will the Habs expose in the expansion draft? [The Hockey Writers]
- Looking at the worst transactions in Canadiens history. [A Winning Habit]
- Fan voting has decided the 20 greatest teams in NHL history. The Habs feature three times. [AP News]
- The Canadiens set the standard for a hockey dynasty in the 1970s, racking up 10 consecutive victories in Stanley Cup Final games. [NHL.com]
- On May 18th, 1971, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Chicago Blackhawks to win Jean Beliveau’s 10th Stanley Cup. [Mike Commito]
- Well, he’s not wrong. [J-F Chaumont]
Around the league and elsewhere:
- Armed with last change, Guy Boucher fought fire with fire, betting that the best way to neutralize Sidney Crosby was with Erik Karlsson’s offense. He was right. [Travis Yost]
- Jim Nill says the Dallas Stars are open to moving the 3rd overall pick in this year’s entry draft for a current NHL player. [NHL.com]
- Craig Leipold regrets that the Minnesota Wild acquired Martin Hanzal at the deadline. [Minnesota StarTribune]
- The New York Islanders have named Luke Richardson as an assistant coach to Doug Weight. [Darren Dreger]
- Steve Sullivan has been appointed assistant general manager of the Arizona Coyotes. [TSN]
- Down Goes Brown gives us his All-Disappointment Team for the 2017 playoffs thus far. [Sportsnet]
- Turns out the San Jose Sharks have a lot in common with the Washington Capitals. [Fear the Fin]
- Canada will face Russia in the semi-finals at the World Championships after a 2-1 win over co-host Germany. [IIHF]
- In the other semi, Sweden will play an upstart Finnish team who upset the previously undefeated United States. [IIHF]
- The president of the Pyeongchang Olympic Organizing Committee is ready to be flexible regarding the NHL’s demands. [Sportsnet]
