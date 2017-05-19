 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: Offseason priorities for the Canadiens

New, comments

In today’s links, discussing how Bergevin’s offseason will play out, looking back at the Habs teams of the 1970s, and 27 teams around the league position themselves ahead of the draft.

By Nathan Ni
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes:

  • What are Marc Bergevin’s priorities for this offseason? A centre may be what everyone wants, but they'll need to do a better job moving the puck from the back end. [TSN 690]
  • Although the Canadiens were eliminated weeks ago, much of Montreal still has a stake in this year’s playoffs named P.K. Subban. [TSN]
  • Who will the Habs expose in the expansion draft? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Looking at the worst transactions in Canadiens history. [A Winning Habit]
  • Fan voting has decided the 20 greatest teams in NHL history. The Habs feature three times. [AP News]
  • The Canadiens set the standard for a hockey dynasty in the 1970s, racking up 10 consecutive victories in Stanley Cup Final games. [NHL.com]
  • On May 18th, 1971, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Chicago Blackhawks to win Jean Beliveau’s 10th Stanley Cup. [Mike Commito]

Around the league and elsewhere:

  • Armed with last change, Guy Boucher fought fire with fire, betting that the best way to neutralize Sidney Crosby was with Erik Karlsson’s offense. He was right. [Travis Yost]
  • Jim Nill says the Dallas Stars are open to moving the 3rd overall pick in this year’s entry draft for a current NHL player. [NHL.com]
  • Craig Leipold regrets that the Minnesota Wild acquired Martin Hanzal at the deadline. [Minnesota StarTribune]
  • The New York Islanders have named Luke Richardson as an assistant coach to Doug Weight. [Darren Dreger]
  • Steve Sullivan has been appointed assistant general manager of the Arizona Coyotes. [TSN]
  • Down Goes Brown gives us his All-Disappointment Team for the 2017 playoffs thus far. [Sportsnet]
  • Turns out the San Jose Sharks have a lot in common with the Washington Capitals. [Fear the Fin]
  • Canada will face Russia in the semi-finals at the World Championships after a 2-1 win over co-host Germany. [IIHF]
  • In the other semi, Sweden will play an upstart Finnish team who upset the previously undefeated United States. [IIHF]
  • The president of the Pyeongchang Olympic Organizing Committee is ready to be flexible regarding the NHL’s demands. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...