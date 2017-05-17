Montreal Canadiens news and notes:
- Max Pacioretty needs some offensive support if the Habs are to accomplish anything next season. [TSN 690]
- Marc de Foy says that Sylvain Lefebvre has been invited to stay. [Journal de Montréal]
- Elliotte Friedman wonders if newly-hired Buffalo GM Jason Botterill might consider Kirk Muller for the vacant head coaching position? [Sportsnet]
- Remembering the pre-game brawl to end all pre-game brawls: May 14, 1987. [The Fan Grave]
- The NHL remembers the Montreal Canadiens dynasty of the 1970s. [Twitter]
11 consecutive wins in the #StanleyCup Final, including 10 over a three year span.— NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2017
Sheer dominance.
Story: https://t.co/eqAfh4f1d9 #NHL100 pic.twitter.com/z2G8KXuuAN
Around the league and elsewhere:
- Phil Kessel was mad. Phil Kessel was animated and passionate. Phil Kessel scored the only goal in Game 2 to beat the Senators. [NHL.com]
- Peter Chiarelli, Pierre Dorion, and David Poile are the nominees for NHL GM of the Year. [TSN]
- The St. Louis Blues have fired their assistant coaches. [NHL.com]
- The KHL is considering some dramatic cost-saving measures for next season. [TSN]
- The Chicago Wolves will be the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. [Chris Kuc]
Chicago Wolves sign multi-year partnership to be Las Vegas Golden Knights' AHL affiliate.— Chris Kuc (@ChrisKuc) May 16, 2017
- Marc Savard opens up about his injury and his journey afterwards. [The Players’ Tribune]
- The quarterfinals are set at the World Championships. [IIHF]
