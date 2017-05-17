 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Max Pacioretty needs more offensive support

New, comments

In today’s links, the debate continues about Max Pacioretty, offseason rumours swirl around the Canadiens, and the quarterfinals are set at the Worlds

By Nathan Ni
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes:

  • Max Pacioretty needs some offensive support if the Habs are to accomplish anything next season. [TSN 690]
  • Marc de Foy says that Sylvain Lefebvre has been invited to stay. [Journal de Montréal]
  • Elliotte Friedman wonders if newly-hired Buffalo GM Jason Botterill might consider Kirk Muller for the vacant head coaching position? [Sportsnet]
  • Remembering the pre-game brawl to end all pre-game brawls: May 14, 1987. [The Fan Grave]
  • The NHL remembers the Montreal Canadiens dynasty of the 1970s. [Twitter]

Around the league and elsewhere:

  • Phil Kessel was mad. Phil Kessel was animated and passionate. Phil Kessel scored the only goal in Game 2 to beat the Senators. [NHL.com]
  • Peter Chiarelli, Pierre Dorion, and David Poile are the nominees for NHL GM of the Year. [TSN]
  • The St. Louis Blues have fired their assistant coaches. [NHL.com]
  • The KHL is considering some dramatic cost-saving measures for next season. [TSN]
  • The Chicago Wolves will be the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. [Chris Kuc]
  • Marc Savard opens up about his injury and his journey afterwards. [The Players’ Tribune]
  • The quarterfinals are set at the World Championships. [IIHF]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...