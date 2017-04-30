 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Will Nathan Beaulieu be back in 2017-18?

Here are your daily Canadiens links, including Beaulieu’s future, Price making a fan’s dream come true, Lindgren’s ambition, and more

By Marc Dumont
Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadines News and Notes

  • John Lu discusses Nathan Beaulieu’s future with the team during his Habs postmortem [TSN690]
  • Carey Price and Stephane Waite helped make Tommy’s wish come true
  • With AHL hockey coming to an end in St. John’s, the IceCaps are celebrating their 20 years in the league.
  • Charlie Lindgren made sure to thank the city for their hospitality. [Twitter]
  • Speaking of Lindgren, he wants to earn a spot with the Canadiens next season. [JdM]
  • Noted motormouths Alexei Emelin and Andrei Markov got together to discuss a variety of topics. [Canadiens]
  • 49 yrs ago Montreal advance to the Cup final thanks to a pair of goals from Jacques Lemaire, including an OT winner. [O-Pee-Chee]
  • Clement Jodoin may have no longer have an NHL job, but he’s going to keep busy in the hockey world. [La Presse]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The big news yesterday was the draft lottery, which saw a ton of movement, including the Devils going from fifth to first, the Flyers rise from 13th (!!) to 2nd, and the Stars snatch 3rd from 8th. [SB Nation]
  • Congratulations to HV71, 2016-17 SHL Champions. [Twitter]
  • The Senators took a 2-0 series lead over the Rangers, thanks to Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s four-goal performance. [S7]
  • The Carolina Hurricanes acquired Scott Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks. [Canes Country]
  • Yes, he’s small, but teams shouldn’t sleep on Kailer Yamamoto at the draft. [Bloggers Tribune]
  • Mike Milbury called P.K Subban a clown for having fun during warm ups, but considering that comes from the man who once jumped into the crowd to attack a fan with a shoe, perhaps we should question the source. [SB Nation]
  • Joey Moss, Wayne Gretzky and the most remarkable relationship in all of sports. [G&M]
  • South Korea will play in the World Championship for the first time in their history.

