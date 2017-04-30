Montreal Canadines News and Notes
- John Lu discusses Nathan Beaulieu’s future with the team during his Habs postmortem [TSN690]
- Carey Price and Stephane Waite helped make Tommy’s wish come true
- With AHL hockey coming to an end in St. John’s, the IceCaps are celebrating their 20 years in the league.
- Charlie Lindgren made sure to thank the city for their hospitality. [Twitter]
- Speaking of Lindgren, he wants to earn a spot with the Canadiens next season. [JdM]
- Noted motormouths Alexei Emelin and Andrei Markov got together to discuss a variety of topics. [Canadiens]
- 49 yrs ago Montreal advance to the Cup final thanks to a pair of goals from Jacques Lemaire, including an OT winner. [O-Pee-Chee]
- Clement Jodoin may have no longer have an NHL job, but he’s going to keep busy in the hockey world. [La Presse]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The big news yesterday was the draft lottery, which saw a ton of movement, including the Devils going from fifth to first, the Flyers rise from 13th (!!) to 2nd, and the Stars snatch 3rd from 8th. [SB Nation]
- Congratulations to HV71, 2016-17 SHL Champions. [Twitter]
- The Senators took a 2-0 series lead over the Rangers, thanks to Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s four-goal performance. [S7]
- The Carolina Hurricanes acquired Scott Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks. [Canes Country]
- Yes, he’s small, but teams shouldn’t sleep on Kailer Yamamoto at the draft. [Bloggers Tribune]
- Mike Milbury called P.K Subban a clown for having fun during warm ups, but considering that comes from the man who once jumped into the crowd to attack a fan with a shoe, perhaps we should question the source. [SB Nation]
- Joey Moss, Wayne Gretzky and the most remarkable relationship in all of sports. [G&M]
- South Korea will play in the World Championship for the first time in their history.
South Korea will play in IIHF World Championships (2018) for the first time ever after this nasty shootout winner. They are really happy. pic.twitter.com/W6E51sJq4c— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 28, 2017
