The Montreal Canadiens have signed undrafted free-agent forward Antoine Waked to a three-year contract.

Les Canadiens s’entendent sur les modalités d’un contrat de trois saisons avec Antoine Waked. DÉTAILS -> https://t.co/Y2JoC9xePN. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 28, 2017

Waked had 39 goals and 41 assists in 67 games this season with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in his fourth season in the QMJHL. Last season was his best season by far in Junior. His previous high in goals was 15 and points was 38.

Waked is 6’1, 195 lbs and should provide more offensive depth to the Laval Rocket next season, and the St-Bruno native will provide an additional local product to the team’s lineup.

Undrafted players, especially ones with huge jumps in their fourth year don’t necessarily become stars, but this is a low-risk addition for Marc Bergevin, and Waked has missed some time in the past, so becoming a late bloomer isn’t that much out of the question.

The entry-level contract will begin next season and he missed most of the QMJHL playoffs with a wrist injury.