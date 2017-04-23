Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Pacioretty knows his lack of goals was a major factor in the series loss. [Twitter]
Pacioretty "I know where everyone's going with this. My job is to bury those chances. I take full responsibility for not scoring in series."— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 23, 2017
- Carey Price has been announced as a Vezina finalist, along with Braden Holtby and Sergei Bobrovsky. [NHL]
- It was 24 years ago that the Canadiens won their historic 24th Stanley Cup. [Radio-Canada]
- Artturi Lehkonen’s father in Finland has been keeping close tabs on his son’s first NHL season. [TSN]
- Weak second period performances killed the Habs in this series. [Twitter]
The difference so far. In the 2nd period, NYR scored 6 goals against 1. Huge.— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) April 23, 2017
- Habs goalie prospect Michael McNiven and the Owen Sound Attack take Game 2 in OT vs. the Erie Otters to tie the OHL’s Western Conference final. [Attack Hockey]
- Is it time for Habs fans to stop comparing Shea Weber to PK Subban? [TSN 690]
- With only 11 goals scored over 6 games vs. the Rangers, the Habs set a new franchise record. [Twitter]
Around the league and elsewhere
- SC Bern recently won their 15th Swiss championship, and yesterday they hosted quite the celebration. [Twitter]
- Elliotte Friedman reported last night on Ilya Kovalchuk’s desire to return to the NHL. [Twitter]
@FriedgeHNIC said Ilya Kovalchuk wants to return to NHL and he can either play for Devils or needs approval of all teams to play elsewhere.— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 23, 2017
- The Minnesota Wild shared that Eric Staal is alert and in stable condition at the hospital after going headfirst into the boards in Minnesota’s Game 5 OT loss. [Sportsnet]
