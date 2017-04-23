 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Max Pacioretty takes responsibility for his lack of scoring

Here are your daily links, including Game 6 reactions, another trip to the NHL Awards for Carey Price, remembering better days, and more.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Pacioretty knows his lack of goals was a major factor in the series loss. [Twitter]
  • Habs goalie prospect Michael McNiven and the Owen Sound Attack take Game 2 in OT vs. the Erie Otters to tie the OHL’s Western Conference final. [Attack Hockey]
  • Is it time for Habs fans to stop comparing Shea Weber to PK Subban? [TSN 690]
  • With only 11 goals scored over 6 games vs. the Rangers, the Habs set a new franchise record. [Twitter]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • SC Bern recently won their 15th Swiss championship, and yesterday they hosted quite the celebration. [Twitter]
  • Elliotte Friedman reported last night on Ilya Kovalchuk’s desire to return to the NHL. [Twitter]
  • The Minnesota Wild shared that Eric Staal is alert and in stable condition at the hospital after going headfirst into the boards in Minnesota’s Game 5 OT loss. [Sportsnet]

