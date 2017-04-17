 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: Shea Weber’s playoff play is just what the Habs hoped for

Here are your daily links including Weber’s playoff style, Shaw’s Stanley Cup memories, and some new research on concussions in sports.

Washington Capitals v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Shea Weber’s play in the playoffs is exactly what the Habs hoped for when he was acquired in the off-season. [TSN 690]
  • He’s been a major part of the Habs’ success so far in the post-season. Take last night’s effort, for example:
  • During the playoffs the contests are so tight it takes everyone’s contribution to win. [La Presse]
  • It was a full-team game last night, and Julien is very happy with his current alignment:
  • A stick change by Claude Lemieux may have been the game changer for the 1986 Montreal Canadiens and their 23rd Stanley Cup championship. [La Presse]
  • A New Yorker who converted to a Habs fan eight years ago will continue his playoff tradition with a viewing party and “habby hour” for Habs fans in NYC. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Andrew Shaw’s memories of raising the Stanley Cup twice will forever be etched in his memory. [NHL]
  • There just might be a method behind a coach’s madness sometimes:
  • Even photographers love this guy:

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The mystery of where the first NHL game was played and who scored the first NHL goal has finally been resolved. [CBC]
  • It doesn’t seem as if David Desharnais has the trust of the Edmonton Oilers coaching staff during the playoffs. [Coopernblue]
  • David Strader is back behind the microphone and calling the NHL playoffs, which is not only a treat for the fans, but an escape for him. [Washington Post]
  • It’s not just post-concussion syndrome that former players are dealing with after a career of head injuries, but several other psychiatric conditions as well. [CBC]
  • The KHL’s Gagarin Cup has been won by SKA. [KHL]
  • ECHL player Ben Wilson will face suspension after cross-checking a fallen player seven times. [Yahoo Sports]

