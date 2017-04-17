Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Shea Weber’s play in the playoffs is exactly what the Habs hoped for when he was acquired in the off-season. [TSN 690]
- He’s been a major part of the Habs’ success so far in the post-season. Take last night’s effort, for example:
Final scoring chances were 27-13 for Montreal, high danger chances 12-3, chances on net 18-4. Rangers got taken to school.— Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) April 17, 2017
- During the playoffs the contests are so tight it takes everyone’s contribution to win. [La Presse]
- It was a full-team game last night, and Julien is very happy with his current alignment:
Julien: "If you want to win in the playoffs you can't afford to have any weak links and we didn't have any tonight." #Habs— Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) April 17, 2017
- A stick change by Claude Lemieux may have been the game changer for the 1986 Montreal Canadiens and their 23rd Stanley Cup championship. [La Presse]
- A New Yorker who converted to a Habs fan eight years ago will continue his playoff tradition with a viewing party and “habby hour” for Habs fans in NYC. [Montreal Gazette]
- Andrew Shaw’s memories of raising the Stanley Cup twice will forever be etched in his memory. [NHL]
- There just might be a method behind a coach’s madness sometimes:
#Habs Julien understands the optics that drew backlash over putting Galchenyuk on the 4th line, but here's the coach's rationale. pic.twitter.com/5P0nrfAZtR— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 16, 2017
- Even photographers love this guy:
Radulov alway great w the celebration #NYRvsMTL #gettysport pic.twitter.com/FCQwZULeRY— Bruce Bennett (@Bruce_Bennett) April 17, 2017
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The mystery of where the first NHL game was played and who scored the first NHL goal has finally been resolved. [CBC]
- It doesn’t seem as if David Desharnais has the trust of the Edmonton Oilers coaching staff during the playoffs. [Coopernblue]
- David Strader is back behind the microphone and calling the NHL playoffs, which is not only a treat for the fans, but an escape for him. [Washington Post]
- It’s not just post-concussion syndrome that former players are dealing with after a career of head injuries, but several other psychiatric conditions as well. [CBC]
- The KHL’s Gagarin Cup has been won by SKA. [KHL]
- ECHL player Ben Wilson will face suspension after cross-checking a fallen player seven times. [Yahoo Sports]
