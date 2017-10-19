 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson still optimistic about his team

Here are your daily links, including Davidson’s impressive play, Montreal’s slow start, hockey players in the community, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Geoff Molson remains optimistic despite the losing start to the season. [RDS]
  • After a rough start, Brandon Davidson is a bright spot for the Habs. [The Athletic (Unlocked)]
  • Carey Price has been struggling, but that’s no reason to lose hope. [The Athletic (Unlocked)]
  • The Habs are among the “slow starting” teams under a lot of pressure here at the beginning of the season. [31 Thoughts]
  • Montreal’s current defence isn’t as adept at moving the puck, and that could be part of Max Pacioretty’s decreased production. [Montreal Gazette]
  • David Schlemko is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after surgery. [Canadiens]
  • Which Habs may be honoured by a number retirement in the future? Geoff Molson had a few names in mind. [TVA Sports]
  • Montreal is not very happy with the Canadiens right now. [RDS]
  • After his time with the Habs’ AHL affiliates, Brandon McNally is making an impact in the ECHL. [PHPA]
  • It’s proving harder than anticipated for the Canadiens to fill their void on the back end. [The Athletic]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • J.T. Brown continues to raise awareness for racial injustice, and now he’s also partnering with law enforcement to make a difference in the local community. [Raw Charge]
  • Sometimes hockey fights mean something. And then sometimes Luke Schenn and Antoine Roussel just feel the urge to drop gloves. [Deadspin]
  • Former NHLer Matt Lashoff wrote a song for Las Vegas.
  • Although he’s back in Sweden for 2017-18, Lias Anderson is determined to prove he deserves a spot with the Rangers. [Blueshirt Banter]
  • USA Hockey have announced their roster for the 2017 Deutschland Cup. [USA Hockey]

