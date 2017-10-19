Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Geoff Molson remains optimistic despite the losing start to the season. [RDS]
- After a rough start, Brandon Davidson is a bright spot for the Habs. [The Athletic (Unlocked)]
- Carey Price has been struggling, but that’s no reason to lose hope. [The Athletic (Unlocked)]
- The Habs are among the “slow starting” teams under a lot of pressure here at the beginning of the season. [31 Thoughts]
- Montreal’s current defence isn’t as adept at moving the puck, and that could be part of Max Pacioretty’s decreased production. [Montreal Gazette]
- David Schlemko is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after surgery. [Canadiens]
- Which Habs may be honoured by a number retirement in the future? Geoff Molson had a few names in mind. [TVA Sports]
- Montreal is not very happy with the Canadiens right now. [RDS]
- After his time with the Habs’ AHL affiliates, Brandon McNally is making an impact in the ECHL. [PHPA]
- It’s proving harder than anticipated for the Canadiens to fill their void on the back end. [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- J.T. Brown continues to raise awareness for racial injustice, and now he’s also partnering with law enforcement to make a difference in the local community. [Raw Charge]
- Sometimes hockey fights mean something. And then sometimes Luke Schenn and Antoine Roussel just feel the urge to drop gloves. [Deadspin]
- Former NHLer Matt Lashoff wrote a song for Las Vegas.
My buddy @MattLashoff wrote a song dedicated to Las Vegas. Download on iTunes & proceeds will go to VGK foundation. https://t.co/T5JYuXH2Ap— Colby Armstrong (@armdog) October 18, 2017
- Although he’s back in Sweden for 2017-18, Lias Anderson is determined to prove he deserves a spot with the Rangers. [Blueshirt Banter]
- USA Hockey have announced their roster for the 2017 Deutschland Cup. [USA Hockey]
