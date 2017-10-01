Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Claude Julien was quite impressed with Victor Mete’s performance at training camp:
Claude Julien on Victor Mete's camp: "He did it all."— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 1, 2017
- They may have been assigned to the Laval Rocket, but Julien expects to see Michael McCarron and Jakub Jerabek back in Montreal at various points during the season. [RDS]
- Before last night, training camp had been filled with disappointing performances from young forwards and experienced defencemen. But the most puzzling part of all may have been keeping Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin separated throughout. [Le Journal de Montreal]
- Despite playing well, it seems that the intention is to return Charlie Lindgren to the AHL so he can get the most playing time to develop his game. [Sportsnet]
- In case you missed it, Jared Book spoke to several of the people involved in Charline Labonté’s hockey career, and crafted an excellent feature on one of women’s hockey’s most decorated athletes. [EOTP]
Around the league and elsewhere
- It seems that 2017 first-overall pick Nico Hischier will be claiminga top-six role with the New Jersey Devils [Sportsnet]
- Did the NHL miss a big opportunity by not changing things up for its 100th season? [The Star]
- Chris Lee, the 37-year-old defenceman attempting make an NHL team for the first time, has been relased from this professional tryout contract by the Los Angeles Kings. [NBC Sports]
- Craig Anderson has received a two-year contract extension from the Ottawa Senators. [Silver Seven Sens]
- The Calgary Flames are supposed to be a contender this season. So why are there so many holes in their lineup? [Matchsticks & Gasoline]
- The current focus on speed and possession isn’t doing away with enforcers, it’s just creating a new version of them. [Toronto Sun]
- The next battle between the NHLPA and NHL may not be over escrow or contract details, but Olympics participation. [Yahoo! Sports]
- A member of the Detriot Red Wings sister site devised a method to answer his/her question: is Martin Frk the first NHL player without a vowel on his jersey? [Winging It in Motown]
- Being without a job is really affecting those closest to Jaromir Jagr.
Look, I just tell my cat, there is a chance to play in NHL this year. pic.twitter.com/8iBoTYeEl7— Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) October 1, 2017
